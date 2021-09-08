6 of the Best Memoirs About Family Life

Think dads can't be cool? Well, think again. In Rocking Fatherhood, music journalist Chris Kornelis shares his experiences with becoming a new dad—and staying awesome at the same time. When Kornelis found out his wife was pregnant, he had no idea how to be a father, and he soon discovered that the conventional advice for fatherhood didn't really cut it. So in this book, Kornelis offers up a down-to-earth week-by-week guide to pregnancy, encouraging new dads to take a twenty-first century approach to fatherhood. This book compiles knowledge Kornelis gained from his personal experiences, from his extensive reporting, and from advice received from other twenty-first century dads, such as: James Dyson (the vacuum guy), Julian Casablancas (The Strokes), and Aaron Franklin (the BBQ king).