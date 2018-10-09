Mike Adamick

Mike Adamick is author of the bestselling family craft series: Dad’s Book of Awesome Projects, Dad’s Book of Awesome Science Experiments, and Dad’s Book of Awesome Recipes. Adamick has written for and been featured in The New York Times, NPR, CBS Morning Show, Science Friday, PBS, Life of Dad, City Dads, and more. He has been a keynote speaker for the BlogHer and Dad 2.0 conferences, and he penned the “Daddy Issues” column for Jezebel.com. He is a stay-at-home dad to Emme.