Raising Empowered Daughters
A Dad-to-Dad Guide
A fists-up handbook for helping dads help their daughters resist the patriarchy, written by popular feminist dad blogger Mike AdamickRead More
As a primary male role model in a girl’s life, a father influences his daughter in profound ways, from the way she defines her female identity to what she expects from men. In Raising Empowered Daughters, Mike Adamick offers a wise and witty handbook for dads, suggesting ways to raise girls who won’t settle for second-class-citizenship. Examining the extraordinary array of sexisms-both subtle and not-so-subtle-girls encounter, Adamick highlights not just the ways that girls and boys are treated differently but how the roles of moms and dads are shaped by society, too.
Full of eye-opening anecdotes and dad-relatable humor, this is a necessary guide for every father who wants to raise a confident daughter.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"[Raising Empowered Daughters is] a leap into the expanse of change, a free fall into courageous conversation."—Mo Tester, host of Parenting is Political
"Raising Empowered Daughters is a rollicking, irreverent, no-holds-barred introduction to sexism--and feminism--for dads. It's packed with practical advice, but make no mistake: This book isn't about how to make daughters stronger, it's about how to make fathers better. You'll be inspired to rise to the challenge."—Lisa Wade, author of American Hookup: The New Culture of Sex on Campus
"You're either part of the solution or you're part of the problem. Mike Adamick is using his privilege, platform, and endless talent for the former. Not only does Raising Empowered Daughters address the negative effects of gender bias and toxic masculinity with regard to girls, boys, and society as a whole, but it also suggests helpful, hopeful, and realistic tools for change and action. In Raising Empowered Daughters, Mike Adamick is helping society smash the patriarchy, one page at a time."—Whit Honea, author of The Parents' Phrase Book and co-founder of Dads 4 Change
"Tips for dads to help their daughters resist the sexism and cultural oppression they face and to walk in confidence . . . straightforward, full of humor."—Library Journal