Act Like You Got Some Sense

From Academy Award-winning actor, comedian, and musician Jamie Foxx, a candid and funny look at the joys and pitfalls of being the father of two daughters with very different personalities.



Jamie Foxx is not only one of the country’s most talented multi-hyphenates, he’s also starring in his most humbling and long-running role yet as father to two complicated girls – Corinne, 25, and Anelise, 11. While Corinne and Annalise have very different personalities, there is one thing they agree on: Dad gets on their motherf***ing nerves. Every day with his girls brings hurdles and hilarity, but he’s learned a lot along the way. Like, despite never-ending pizza slices and game-tokens, Chuck E. Cheese is not a proper Dad understudy and, if you close your eyes for a minute while watching your toddler, you might find her gone when you wake up. You would think being a Hollywood A-lister would ease his dad-duty struggles, but it often feels to Jamie like more of a hindrance than a help. For example, a teenage girl who just wants to blend in with her friends will not be excited to see her dad’s flashy new Rolls Royce convertible at the front of the carpool lane.



And readers won’t just get Jamie’s point of view. In a bold move, he lets his daughters present their sides of the story-often totally at odds with his and sometimes downright embarrassing. When Jamie congratulates himself for shielding his daughters from his dating life over the years, Corinne cuts him down a few pegs: “I don’t know how he could have thought I didn’t notice all the women.”



ACT LIKE YOU GOT SOME SENSE is a funny, thoughtful, and sensitive book that reveals Jamie Foxx’s parenting journey while sharing priceless stories about the tough love and old-school values he learned growing up in humble Terrell, Texas; from his early days in Hollywood; and so much more.