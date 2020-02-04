Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx is an award-winning actor, singer, and comedian. His accolades include an Academy Award for Best Actor, a BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, and a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. He’s also a Grammy Award-winning musician, having produced four albums that charted in the top ten in the United States. Foxx is currently receiving rave reviews for his standout performance in the upcoming Warner Bros. courtroom drama, Just Mercy that releases Christmas Day 2019. He has two daughters, Corinne and Anelise, and currently executive produces and hosts “Beat Shazam” on Fox with the former.