Mike Birbiglia

Mike Birbiglia is an author, comedian, director, actor, and New York Times bestselling author. His most recent comedy shows “My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend” and “Thank God for Jokes” were both filmed for Netflix. His feature-length directorial debut Sleepwalk with Me–based on his comedy show of the same name and starring Lauren Ambrose and James Rebhorn–won awards at Sundance and Nantucket film festivals. He wrote a book of the same name that was a New York Times bestseller and a finalist for the Thurber Prize for American Humor. Mike also wrote, directed, and starred in “Don’t Think Twice.” He is a frequent contributor to NPR’s This American Life and The Moth, and was honored with the Kurt Vonnegut Award for humor.



As an actor, Mike appeared on Inside Amy Schumer, HBO’s Girls and Broad City, as well as in films like Trainwreck, The Fault in Our Stars, and Popstar. He played a recurring role in Orange is the New Black and Billions.