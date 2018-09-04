Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Stark Raving Dad
Poems for the Frazzled Parent in All of Us
Finally! The pain of parenting . . . in poetic form! Stark Raving Dad is an illustrated collection of poems (no claims of being Walt Whitman here) that humorously captures fatherly angst in comedic verse and pairs it with “talented” art from the author’s own kids.Read More
Let’s be honest: Most gifts for Dad usually end up being a golf club or a tie. But what about the Dad in desperate need of a laugh? Give him reassurance he’s not the only father trying to figure it all out.
Over the years Sanderson Dean has turned all his fatherly angst into poetry, accompanied by crudely drawn images by his children. But before your eyes glaze over at the word “poetry,” you should know it’s more hapless than highbrow. From surviving road trips to being puked on, and from plunging clogged toilets to finding Craisins in the couch cushions, Sanderson covers many of the rarely talked about adventures that make the journey of parenthood so very exciting.
Praise
"Funny, relatable poems on what it's really like to be a parent. I laughed. Then I curled up in the fetal position."—James Breakwell, author of Only Dead on the Inside and Bare Minimum Parenting
"The sh!t that drives parents crazy . . . in poetry form! This is laugh-out-loud fun for everyone."—Dawn Dais, bestselling author of The Sh!t No One Tells You: A Guide to Surviving Your Baby's First Year
"Everything about Stark Raving Dad demands to be read -- the hilarious kid art, the all-too-recognizable moments of parenting, even the layout. I recommend that parents lock themselves in the bathroom with Sanderson's book, stealing moments of sanity."—Leanne Shirtliffe, author of Don't Lick the Minivan and Mommyfesto
"The poems in Stark Raving Dad are witty and hilarious. It's the perfect book for Dad to sneak into the bathroom to keep him entertained during his 45-minute-long poops. (Seriously, why do Dads take so long to poop?)"—Deva Dalporto, MyLifeSuckers