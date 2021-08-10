6 Best Audiobooks for the Beach

Charming, funny, and bursting with summer color, Sister of the Bollywood Bride will have you chuckling, nodding along, and shaking your head in exasperation. When Mini's big sister Vinnie decides to get married, Mini takes it upon herself to plan her the biggest and best Bollywood wedding, the kind of dream wedding their mother would have planned if she were still alive. But she only has two months, and she knows more about computers than wedding planning. Over the course of one Boston summer, she deals with family drama, weather disasters, and the pleasantly distracting presence of one mysterious and very attractive young man. Veteran narrator Soneela Nankani captures all the angst, humor, and spirit of Mini and her family.