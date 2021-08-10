6 Best Audiobooks for the Beach
Nothing says summer like an afternoon at the beach with a great audiobook. Beach listens come in many forms, from edge-of-your seat thrillers to romantic comedies. If you’re browsing Audible looking for the perfect summer listen, why not try one of these fabulous audiobooks? This list features some of the best audiobooks of the summer, including brand-new romances, hilarious memoirs, YA dramas, and even a tense thriller. So grab your beach chair and your earbuds, and get ready to be transported.
Seven Days in June
by Tia Williams
Read by Mela Lee
Funny, sexy, and heartfelt, Seven Days in June is a must-listen romance of the summer. Eva Mercy is a bestselling erotica writer and single mom living in Brooklyn. When she crosses paths with award-winning novelist Shane Hall at a literary event, sparks fly. Their flirtation gets the Black artistic and literary community talking — but what no one knows is that Eva and Shane spent a passionate week together twenty years before. Full of astute observations and laugh-out-loud scenes, this second-chance love story, beautifully narrated by Mela Lee, is the perfect beach listen.
The President's Daughter
by James Patterson
by Bill Clinton
Read by Tony Goldwyn
Read by Fajer Al-Kaisi
Read by James Chen
Read by Jeremy Davidson
Read by Amanda Dolan
Read by Peter Ganim
Read by Dion Graham
Read by January LaVoy
Read by Mary Stuart Masterson
Read by Soneela Nankani
If you're the type of reader who enjoys a fast-paced beach read, The President's Daughter is the perfect summer audiobook. Former Navy SEAL and US President Michael Keating just wants to enjoy life out of the public eye on his farm in rural New Hampshire. But his dreams of lying low are shattered when he learns about a deadly threat to his daughter. He's suddenly thrust back into the thorny mess of international politics. With his daughter's life at stake, his SEAL training, and not his political power, might be the only thing keeping her alive. A full cast of all-star narrators, including Dion Graham and and January LaVoy, bring this action-packed thriller to life.
Sister of the Bollywood Bride
by Nandini Bajpai
Read by Soneela Nankani
Charming, funny, and bursting with summer color, Sister of the Bollywood Bride will have you chuckling, nodding along, and shaking your head in exasperation. When Mini's big sister Vinnie decides to get married, Mini takes it upon herself to plan her the biggest and best Bollywood wedding, the kind of dream wedding their mother would have planned if she were still alive. But she only has two months, and she knows more about computers than wedding planning. Over the course of one Boston summer, she deals with family drama, weather disasters, and the pleasantly distracting presence of one mysterious and very attractive young man. Veteran narrator Soneela Nankani captures all the angst, humor, and spirit of Mini and her family.
Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake
by Alexis Hall
Read by Fiona Hardingham
If you're hankering for a romcom that'll make you laugh out loud, and possibly tear up as well, look no further than Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake. Alexis Hall's latest comedic masterpiece is overflowing with his usual sharp wit — and lots of mouthwatering descriptions of bread and cake. Rosaline is a singe mum who signs up for a reality baking competition in the hopes that it'll shake up her life. And it does. Just not in the way she imagined. She finds herself falling for a fellow baker, a soft-spoken cinnamon roll of a man who makes her rethink everything she thought she knew about romance and partnership. Fiona Hardingham's narration is as upbeat and engaging as the story itself.
Bamboozled By Jesus
by Yvonne Orji
Read by Yvonne Orji
Bamboozled by Jesus is not a typical book about faith — or a typical self-help book. Comedian and actress Yvonne Orji brings her signature wit and warmth to this hilarious book of practical life advice. She takes a fresh, accessible approach to the Bible, drawing twenty-five life lessons from its pages. Blending stories from her own life with unique interpretations of Bible lessons, she offers listeners a roadmap for being bold, saying yes, and finding joy in the mundane. Her exuberant narration adds another layer of intimacy to this powerful but playful audiobook.
Brat
by Andrew McCarthy
Read by Andrew McCarthy
Actor Andrew McCarthy is know for his roles in iconic films such as St. Elmo's Fire and Pretty In Pink, as well as his membership in Hollywood's Brat Pack, the group of now-famous actors that has come to define an important era in pop culture history. In this poignant memoir, McCarthy opens up about his struggles as well as his successes, recounting the ups and downs of life as a budding artist in 1980s New York. He explores addiction and ambition, his adventurous youth, and his many memorable encounters with Hollywood's elite. HIs intimate narration reflects a surprising vulnerability, making this audiobook a revealing and riveting listen.
