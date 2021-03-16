25% OFF & FREE SHIPPING ON ORDERS OVER $35! Use Code: THANKFUL

The President's Daughter
The President's Daughter

A Thriller

by James Patterson

by Bill Clinton

On Sale

Jun 7, 2021

Page Count

608 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316197793

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

Description

A rocket ride of a thriller—the #1 New York Times bestselling blockbuster by President Bill Clinton and James Patterson, "the dream team" (Lee Child).

All Presidents have nightmares. This one is about to come true.

Every detail is accurate—because one of the authors is President Bill Clinton. 

The drama and action never stop—because the other author is James Patterson.

Matthew Keating, a one-time Navy SEAL—and a past president—has always defended his family as staunchly as he has his country. Now those defenses are under attack.

A madman abducts Keating's teenage daughter, Melanie—turning every parent's deepest fear into a matter of national security. As the world watches in real time, Keating embarks on a one-man special-ops mission that tests his strengths: as a leader, a warrior, and a father.

The authors' first collaboration, The President Is Missing, a #1 New York Times bestseller and the #1 bestselling novel of 2018, was praised as "ambitious and wildly readable" (New York Times Book Review) and "a fabulously entertaining thriller" (Pulitzer Prize-winning author Ron Chernow).

Praise

“Clinton and Patterson’s standalone sequel to their 2018 thriller, The President Is Missing, puts their respective expertise to good use in a twisting plot.”—TIME
“Brace yourself for a thriller with inside secrets and riveting excitement that only the partnership of Patterson and Clinton could produce. From the president’s opening phone call to the politically tense ending, it’s a page turner with resonance for our times.”—Walter Isaacson, #1 New York Times bestselling author
"The President's Daughter is an absolute rocket.  Rich with authenticity only a president could deliver, this story of a father's desperate search for his daughter will have readers burning through pages. Clinton and Patterson are simply the best in the thriller business."—Robert Crais, #1 New York Times bestselling author of the Elvis Cole series
The President’s Daughter is a smart, taut, utterly fantastic roller coaster that had me holding on for dear life: a combination of every parent’s worst nightmare—a daughter abducted by a terrorist with a scimitar—and the inside world of Washington, DC (a place where, arguably, the knives are pretty damn sharp, too).”—Chris Bohjalian, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Midwives, The Flight Attendant, and Hour of the Witch
The President’s Daughter is a spellbinding thrill ride that grabs the reader tight on page one and doesn’t let go till the very last page. With lightning-paced prose and a plot that seems terrifyingly plausible, this is one novel you won’t be able to put down.”—Mark Greaney, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Relentless, a Gray Man novel
“Propulsive, exhilarating, and unnervingly believable. You won’t just read The President’s Daughter, you’ll devour it.”—Karin Slaughter, New York Times and internationally bestselling author
“This novel offers tantalizing clues into the unconscious of Clinton…[a] highly entertaining book.”—New York Times
“James Patterson brought his A-game to this one, and Bill Clinton adds the verisimilitude one would expect from his experiences in the White House as a former president and commander-in-chief. Buy it; read it; enjoy it.”—New York Journal of Books
