Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The President's Daughter
A Novel
There’s a new administration in the White House. But it’s the previous First Family who tops an international assassin’s hit list.Read More
Michael Keating is a former Navy SEAL — and a former President of the United States, now relocated to rural New Hampshire after a brave but ill-fated military mission cost him his second term.
All he wants is to sink into anonymity with his family (and his Secret Service detail). But when he’s briefed on an imminent threat against his daughter, Keating’s SEAL training may prove more essential than all the power, connections, and political acumen he gained as President.
Michael Keating is a former Navy SEAL — and a former President of the United States, now relocated to rural New Hampshire after a brave but ill-fated military mission cost him his second term.
All he wants is to sink into anonymity with his family (and his Secret Service detail). But when he’s briefed on an imminent threat against his daughter, Keating’s SEAL training may prove more essential than all the power, connections, and political acumen he gained as President.
Edition: Unabridged
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for The President Is Missing:
"This book's a big one."—New York Times
"Towers above most political thrillers."—Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
"The plotting is immaculate . . . the writing is taut."—Sunday Times (London)
"Ambitious and wildly readable."
—New York Times Book Review
—New York Times Book Review