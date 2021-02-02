The President's Daughter

A former president’s daughter is kidnapped in this masterful rocket-ride of a thriller—the new blockbuster by President Bill Clinton and James Patterson,“the dream team” (Lee Child).



because one of the authors is President Bill Clinton.because the other author is James Patterson.Matthew Keating, a one-time Navy SEALand a past presidenthas always defended his family as staunchly as he has his country. Now those defenses are under attack.A madman abducts Keating’s teenage daughter, Melanie—turning every parent’s deepest fear into a matter of national security. As the world watches in real time, Keating embarks on a one-man special-ops mission that tests his strengths: as a leader, a warrior, and a father.The authors’ first collaboration,, a #1bestseller and the #1 bestselling novel of 2018, was praised as “ambitious and wildly readable” () and “a fabulously entertaining thriller” (Pulitzer Prize–winning author Ron Chernow).