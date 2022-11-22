Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

The Last Thing She Saw
The Last Thing She Saw

by Nina Laurin

Trade Paperback
On Sale

May 9, 2023

Praise

"[A] chilling novel of psychological suspense... Readers will keep turning the pages as the secrets of Venture's residents come out, along with potential motives for murder. Laurin is an accomplished storyteller."—Publishers Weekly on A Woman Alone
"Laurin crafts a Rebecca for a new generation, tapping into the old fears of domestic security, predecessor anxiety, and adding in a dash of high-tech paranoia. This is domestic suspense taken to a logical, terrifying extreme."—CrimeReads.com on A Woman Alone
"Laurin knows how to rachet up the suspense."—Publishers Weekly on The Starter Wife
"Laurin, with her knack for psychological suspense, here portrays the effects of obsession in chilling detail as the facts of Claire's life are revealed. A spine-tingler."—Booklist on The Starter Wife
"An intense psychological thriller that has a surprise twist... Laurin provides an insightful look at how secrets can shatter a bond between twins."—Publishers Weekly on What My Sister Knew
"A twisty, mind-bending thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat as she probes the bond and secrets between twins."—USA Today on What My Sister Knew
"Laurin creates a compelling, vulnerable central character."—Publishers Weekly on Girl Last Seen
