Escape to the Sand and Sun with Elin Hilderbrand’s Beach Reads
For many of us, this summer might be a bit unconventional and most of us are eager for a nice beach escape. Even if you can’t get away from everyday life, never fear–author Elin Hilderbrand has got you covered with some excellent summer books to read. Elin is the queen of the beach reads, and most of her books take place on Nantucket, where she makes her home. Unsure of which of her books to pick up? Here’s our guide to which Elin Hilderbrand book you should read this summer!
The Hotel Nantucket
by Elin Hilderbrand
Fresh off a bad breakup with a longtime boyfriend, Nantucket sweetheart Lizbet Keaton is desperately seeking a second act. When she’s named the new general manager of the Hotel Nantucket, a once Gilded Age gem turned abandoned eyesore, she hopes that her local expertise and charismatic staff can win the favor of their new London billionaire owner, Xavier Darling, as well as that of Shelly Carpenter, the wildly popular Instagram tastemaker who can help put them back on the map. And while the Hotel Nantucket appears to be a blissful paradise, complete with a celebrity chef-run restaurant and an idyllic wellness center, there’s a lot of drama behind closed doors. The staff (and guests) have complicated pasts, and the hotel can’t seem to overcome the bad reputation it earned in 1922 when a tragic fire killed nineteen-year-old chambermaid Grace Hadley. With Grace gleefully haunting the halls, a staff harboring all kinds of secrets, and Lizbet’s own romantic uncertainty, is the Hotel Nantucket destined for success or doom?
Endless Summer
by Elin Hilderbrand
In SUMMER DAYS AGAIN, Elin Hilderbrand offers nine delectable stories—prequels, sequels, and "missing chapters" from her cherished books—some of which have never been published, until now.
Inside the collection, you'll find:
• Three years after Mallory Blessing’s death (in 28 SUMMERS), her friends gather for another eventful Labor Day celebration on Nantucket in “The Sixth Wedding.”
• The marriage at the heart of BEAUTIFUL DAY enters uncertain territory when Margot Carmichael encourages her husband to reunite with his ex-girlfriend in “The Surfing Lesson.”
• In “The Tailgate” the weekend of a Harvard/Yale football game recharts the course of “MATCHMAKER” Dabney Kimball’s first—and abiding—true love.
• In “Summer of ‘79," the three Levin sisters reunite after a decade after the summer that changed everything.
• And more…
With a foreword by Elin Hilderbrand about the writer’s reluctance to leave treasured characters behind and a prefatory, "behind-the-scenes" note included with each story, this book answers the prayers of both new and seasoned readers everywhere who, like the Kirkus reviewer, “would rather be living in an Elin Hilderbrand novel.”
The Castaways
by Elin Hilderbrand
With rumors of infidelity straining Greg and Tess MacAvoy's marriage, the couple head out on their sailboat one early summer day to celebrate their wedding anniversary, hoping the roughest waters are behind them. But in an accident off Nantucket, they mysteriously drown, leaving behind two small children as well as three couples who have long been their closest friends. Tragedy brings to the surface long-simmering conflicts and emotions, and the MacAvoys' six grieving friends find themselves unprepared for the revelation of secret upon secret as they struggle to answer the question: What happened to Greg and Tess?
The Paradise Trilogy
by Elin Hilderbrand
Elin Hilderbrand's Paradise novels—Winter in Paradise, What Happens in Paradise, and Troubles in Paradise—tell the story of a woman who must start anew after her idyllic life is shattered by her husband's death in a helicopter crash in the Caribbean. When Irene Steele and her two sons arrive on St. John days after the tragedy, they make a shocking discovery: the man they knew as a loving husband and father was in fact living a double life. As the Steeles slowly untangle his web of lies, they face the truth about their family and their own futures. Rich with the lush beauty of the tropics, the Paradise trilogy transports us to an island paradise and unfolds a mesmerizing tale of drama, romance, and intrigue that only Elin Hilderbrand could deliver.
Golden Girl
by Elin Hilderbrand
On a perfect June day, Vivian Howe, author of thirteen beach novels and mother of three nearly grown children, is killed in a hit-and-run car accident while jogging near her home on Nantucket. She ascends to the Beyond where she’s assigned to a Person named Martha, who allows Vivi to watch what happens below for one last summer. Vivi also is granted three “nudges” to change the outcome of events on earth, and with her daughter Willa on her third miscarriage, Carson partying until all hours, and Leo currently “off again” with his high-maintenance girlfriend, she’ll have to think carefully where to use them. From the Beyond, Vivi watches “The Chief” Ed Kapenash investigate her death, but her greatest worry is her final book, which contains a secret from her own youth that could be disastrous for her reputation. But when hidden truths come to light, Vivi’s family will have to sort out their past and present mistakes—with or without a nudge of help from above—while Vivi finally lets them grow without her.
28 Summers
by Elin Hilderbrand
When Mallory Blessing's son, Link, receives deathbed instructions from his mother to call a number on a slip of paper in her desk drawer, he's not sure what to expect. But he certainly does not expect Jake McCloud to answer. It's the late spring of 2020 and Jake's wife, Ursula DeGournsey, is the frontrunner in the upcoming Presidential election. There must be a mistake, Link thinks. How do Mallory and Jake know each other? Flash back to the sweet summer of 1993: Mallory has just inherited a beachfront cottage on Nantucket from her aunt, and she agrees to host her brother's bachelor party. Cooper's friend from college, Jake McCloud, attends, and Jake and Mallory form a bond that will persevere—through marriage, children, and Ursula's stratospheric political rise—until Mallory learns she's dying.
The Sixth Wedding
by Elin Hilderbrand
A postscript to the #1 New York Times bestseller 28 Summers – Jake McCloud returns to Nantucket for Labor Day weekend 2023, this time without Mallory.
Summer of '69
by Elin Hilderbrand
Welcome to the most tumultuous summer of the twentieth century. It’s 1969, and for the Levin family, the times they are a-changing. Every year the children have looked forward to spending the summer at their grandmother’s historic home in downtown Nantucket. But like so much else in America, nothing is the same: Blair, the oldest sister, is marooned in Boston, pregnant with twins and unable to travel. Middle sister Kirby, caught up in the thrilling vortex of civil rights protests and determined to be independent, takes a summer job on Martha’s Vineyard. Only-son Tiger is an infantry soldier, recently deployed to Vietnam. And thirteen-year-old Jessie suddenly feels like an only child, marooned in the house with her out-of-touch grandmother and her worried mother, while each of them hides a troubling secret.
Summer of '79
by Elin Hilderbrand
Which Elin Hilderbrand book will be your summer read?