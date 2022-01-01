Escape to the Sand and Sun with Elin Hilderbrand’s Beach Reads

For many of us, this summer might be a bit unconventional and most of us are eager for a nice beach escape. Even if you can’t get away from everyday life, never fear–author Elin Hilderbrand has got you covered with some excellent summer books to read. Elin is the queen of the beach reads, and most of her books take place on Nantucket, where she makes her home. Unsure of which of her books to pick up? Here’s our guide to which Elin Hilderbrand book you should read this summer!

The Paradise Trilogy Elin Hilderbrand's Paradise novels—Winter in Paradise, What Happens in Paradise, and Troubles in Paradise—tell the story of a woman who must start anew after her idyllic life is shattered by her husband's death in a helicopter crash in the Caribbean. When Irene Steele and her two sons arrive on St. John days after the tragedy, they make a shocking discovery: the man they knew as a loving husband and father was in fact living a double life. As the Steeles slowly untangle his web of lies, they face the truth about their family and their own futures. Rich with the lush beauty of the tropics, the Paradise trilogy transports us to an island paradise and unfolds a mesmerizing tale of drama, romance, and intrigue that only Elin Hilderbrand could deliver. Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

