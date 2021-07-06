The Paradise Trilogy
The Paradise Trilogy

by Elin Hilderbrand

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780316334839

USD: $49.99  /  CAD: $62.99

ON SALE: October 26th 2021

Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Women

PAGE COUNT: 1024

Trade Paperback
Three bestselling novels from "the beach-book queen" (People)—now available in an attractive and gift-worthy boxed set.

Elin Hilderbrand's Paradise novels—Winter in Paradise, What Happens in Paradise, and Troubles in Paradise—tell the story of a woman who must start anew after her idyllic life is shattered by her husband's death in a plane crash in the Caribbean. When Irene Steele and her two sons arrive on St. John days after the tragedy, they make a shocking discovery: the man they knew as a loving husband and father was in fact living a double life. As the Steeles slowly untangle his web of lies, they face the truth about their family and their own futures. Rich with the lush beauty of the tropics, the Paradise trilogy transports us to an island paradise and unfolds a mesmerizing tale of drama, romance, and intrigue that only Elin Hilderbrand could deliver.

