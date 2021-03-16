Summer of '79

AVAILABLE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY!





Elin Hilderbrand’s brief, irresistible postscript to her #1 New York Times bestselling novel Summer of ’69.







Catch up with Blair, Jessie, and Kirby ten years after the summer everything changed. This “Summer of ’69 story” by Elin Hilderbrand will be published in print in spring 2021 as part of a Dorothea Benton Frank tribute anthology. Get it now in digital form, for a limited time!