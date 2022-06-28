Tell Us Your Astrological Sign and We’ll Give You a Blind Date with a Book

If you’ve hit a reading slump lately, don’t worry about it; it happens. Our advice? Let the stars be your guide. Your astrological sign can tell you a lot about yourself, from what work environment you’ll thrive best in, to what you should look for in your romantic life and friendships. And yes, your astrological sign can even tell you more about what books you should read. So this time don’t worry what the story is about – challenge yourself to trust the stars and have a blind date with a book.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

As the first sign in the zodiac, you’re bold, ambitious, and super confident in the face of uncertainty. That’s why you’ll love this thriller about a writer who believes she’s destined for greatness, and the wild and daring things she’ll do to achieve it. Your bookish horoscope recommends Who is Maud Dixon?

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Your astrological sign is Taurus, which means you love relaxing and luxury, but you’re also known for your stubbornness. Sudden and unexpected change is not your thing at all. So yes, a relaxing trip to Barcelona might be exactly the type of vacation you’re dreaming of, but how would you feel if you unexpectedly got trapped there for an undetermined amount of time due to an erupting volcano in Iceland? Maybe there really can be too much of a good thing. Find out in Barcelona Days by Daniel Riley.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

You, Gemini, are driven by curiosity. You also hate routine and thrive on spontaneity. Are you the type of person who would lie about your death just to read your own obituaries and see what people think about you? It’s not totally outside of the realm of possibility is it? Read Dava Shastri’s Last Day by Kirthana Ramisetti and see what you think!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Cancers are deeply sentimental and emotional. They are also deeply connected to their family relationships. So a memoir about family, grief, and the search for meaning will hit the perfect emotional notes for you, dear Cancer. Check out Seeing Ghosts by Kat Chow.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

You know how you are, Leo. You love the spotlight. You also live for drama. So for your blind date with a book, you know exactly what you need already: a thriller about the filming of a big movie featuring a cast of actors who each have their own secrets and high-drama storylines. We’re talking The Siren by Katherine St. John. Enjoy, you lion-hearted Leo!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

As a Virgo, you appreciate structure, and you generally approach life from a logical, practical point of view. So why is your blind date with a book a romance? Well, this is the type of romance that Virgos can get behind. It’s not that Virgos don’t like falling in love, they just want to be realistic about it! This love story is based in realism, and both main characters have very successful careers and lives outside their relationship. Are you on board? Then read Seven Days in June by Tia Williams.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Libras are represented by the scales, so of course balance is important to you. You crave balance and harmony, you’re charismatic and social, and you appreciate beautiful things. Some people might accuse you of being shallow, but you just appreciate aesthetics. For all of these reasons, a book about a quirky couple that becomes obsessed with befriending a jewelry designer and Instagram influencer is so going to be your type of book. Even when things end up going really, really wrong. The book in question? A Touch of Jen by Beth Morgan. Enjoy, Libra!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Scorpios have a reputation for being dark and mysterious, so we had to recommend a book for you that fits your dark and mysterious vibe. This psychological thriller starts with a home invasion, but it soon unravels into a twisty tale that leaves the narrator questioning every memory and looking twice at every dark corner in her home. The book we chose for you: The Seven Visitations of Sydney Burgess by Andy Marino.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) As a Sagittarius, you love adventure, but not just for adventure's sake. You love a quest or journey that will ultimately help you understand more about the world around you and learn more about yourself. So The Cartographers, where the main character goes on a dangerous journey that will reveal dark family secrets, is the kind of fantasy/mystery/adventure story you'll love.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Capricorn, the final earth sign of the zodiac, is the best astrological sign when it comes to setting goals and achieving them. Capricorns shine when it’s time to work hard and climb to the top! Plus they’re extremely resourceful, especially when it comes to money. So, with all of that in mind, Faiza from Aliya Ali-Azfal’s Would I Lie to You? must be a Capricorn. She’s determined to live a life that will be the envy of others. And when she suddenly finds herself in desperate need of $100k in just a few short weeks, she’ll do whatever it takes to get it.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Aquarius, you are the humanitarian of the zodiac. You see yourself as an individual, and others see you as highly intellectual. When you find a cause you care about, you will always fight tooth and nail for it. For you, we’re recommending On A Night of A Thousand Stars by Andrea Yaryura Clark. In this historical fiction novel set during one of the most brutal time periods in Argentinian history, the characters are determined to stand up for what’s right.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Last but not least, we come to you, Pisces. You, of all the signs, are the most intuitive and empathetic. We also hear you have secret psychic powers. There’s something magical about you, Pisces, which is why we think you would enjoy the fantasy novel The Light of the Midnight Stars. You’ll love the way this story mixes fantasy, history, Jewish folklore, and fairytales to tell an evocative story of sisters with special powers and the choices they’ll have to make that could change their family forever.

