Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
KATHERINE ST. JOHN
A graduate of the University of Southern California, Katherine St. John is a film and TV writer and actress. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband and family.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Lion's Den
A dream vacation on a luxurious yacht turns deadly in this pulse-pounding beach read and perfect book club pick about glamour, friendship, romance, and betrayal…