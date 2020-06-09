Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Lion's Den
Sex, betrayal, and intrigue: A dream vacation on a luxurious yacht turns deadly in this pulse-pounding beach read “chock full of delicious characters who flaunt their sins . . . like the latest Birkin bag” (Adriana Trigiani).
Belle likes to think herself immune to the dizzying effects of fabulous wealth. But when her best friend, Summer, invites her on a glamorous getaway to the Mediterranean aboard her billionaire boyfriend’s yacht, the only sensible answer is yes. Belle hopes the trip will be a much-needed break from her stalled acting career and uniquely humiliating waitressing job, but once she’s aboard the luxurious Lion’s Den, it soon becomes clear this jet-setting holiday is not as advertised.
Belle’s dream vacation quickly devolves into a nightmare as she and the handful of other girls Summer invited are treated more like prisoners than guests by their controlling host-and in one terrifying moment, Belle comes to see Summer for who she truly is: a vicious gold digger who will stop at nothing to get what she wants.
Belle realizes she’s going to have to keep her wits about her — and her own big secret closely hidden — if she wants to make it off the yacht alive.
*Includes a Reading Group Guide
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Sex! Intrigue! Jealousy! Betrayal! Secrets! Batten down the book clubs, Katherine St. John is on deck! This dazzling novel is chock full of delicious characters, who flaunt their sins and peccadilloes, like the latest Birkin bag. Come aboard for a fabulous read, pure escape, beautifully written. Loved it!"—Adriana Trigiani, New York Times bestselling author of Tony's Wife
"Katherine St. John's thrilling debut, THE LION'S DEN, gripped me from the first page. A breathtaking romp through the glamorous and decadent world of billionaires on the Riviera, this riveting tale of friendship and betrayal is sure to be the breakout hit of the summer. It is irresistibly wicked . . . I couldn't put it down!"—Kathryn Stockett, #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Help
"St. John wraps a fun yarn around a sinister mystery . . . Toss in a dysfunctional family dynamic . . . and you're off to the regatta. After all, a vacation gone wrong is great fun, as long as you're not on it."—New York Times
"[A] delicious read . . . brilliant."—Marie Claire
"St. John's sizzling debut sparkles with yacht and fashion porn, and smart, decent Belle is easy to root for as the panic reaches its peak. Blingy, swingy fun plus a well-crafted, socially conscious suspense plot: Anchors aweigh!"—Kirkus
"Once the story gets going, clever twists abound . . . Fans of Liane Moriarty and Jessica Knoll will devour this story of beautiful people with horrible secrets."—Booklist
"This ultimate beach read has all the essentials you need for an escape: a billionaire boyfriend, a yacht, a Mediterranean background, and plenty of secrets to keep you guessing."—SmarterTravel
"[A] title to watch."—Library Journal
"St. John dishes up a diverting poolside-ready page-turner."—Publishers Weekly