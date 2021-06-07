Would I Lie to You?
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Would I Lie to You?

by Aliya Ali-Afzal

Grand Central Publishing Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9781538755037

USD: $11.99  /  CAD: $14.99

ON SALE: February 22nd 2022

Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Contemporary Women

PAGE COUNT: 304

ebook
When money and lies come between Faiza and her husband, Faiza will do anything to fix it, even if it means taking risks that could ruin their lives forever–if she's caught.

At the school gates, Faiza fits in. It took a few years, but now the snobbish white mothers who mistook her for the nanny treat her as one of their own. She's learned to crack their subtle codes, speak their language of fashion and vacations and haircuts. You'd never guess, seeing her at the trendy kids' parties and the leisurely coffee mornings, that her childhood was spent being bullied and being ashamed of her poor Pakistani immigrant parents.

When her husband Tom loses his job in finance, he stays calm. Something will come along, and in the meantime, they can live off their savings. But Faiza starts to unravel. Creating the perfect life and raising the perfect family comes at a cost – and the money Tom put aside has gone. Faiza will have to tell him she spent it all.  

Unless she doesn't…

It only takes a second to lie to Tom. Now Faiza has mere weeks to find $100,000. If anyone can do it, Faiza can.  She's had to fight for what she has, and she'll fight to keep it. But as the clock ticks down and Faiza desperately tries to put things right, she has to ask herself: how much more should she sacrifice to live someone else's idea of the dream life?

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"I just fell into this and couldn’t stop... the writing is so fresh and light; funny in places, but moving in others... I just can’t believe it’s a debut! Ali-Afzal writes brilliantly and Faiza is so warm and relatable as a protagonist that you feel every one of her emotional ups and downs alongside her as you turn the page. The story is sharp and witty and so well-paced that I devoured this book in only two days. A total page-turner and one I’ll be recommending to everyone I know."
 —New York Times and Sunday Times Bestseller and Reece’s Bookclub pick February 2021 Sarah Pearse, author of The Sanatorium
"A fresh take on domestic dynamics and moral dilemma.  Great for book clubs!  I really enjoyed Would I Lie to You?”Clare Mackintosh, New York Times bestselling author
"Would I Lie To You is a warm, intelligent, light yet poignant story of trying to keep up with your neighbors. Aliya Ali-Afzal depicts the moneyed, suburban world of south west London with a brilliantly wry, observational eye, and keeps up the tension right till the end."
 —Sophie Kinsella, New York Times bestselling author of I Owe You One
"I loved this… A warm, funny, compelling, escapist read - Faiza is a wonderful protagonist... not to be missed!"—Debbie Howells, Bestselling author of The Bones of You
"This book has it all: tension, humour, and a page-turning plot. The resourceful and endearing heroine, Faiza, will steal your heart. Aliya Ali-Afzal’s stunning debut should be top of your reading pile this year!"—Lesley Kara, Bestselling author of The Rumor
"I absolutely loved it, so warm, funny, sad and brilliantly written."—Laura Marshall, Bestselling author of Friend Request
Read More Read Less