Andy Marino
Andy Marino was born in upstate New York, spent half his life in New York City, and now lives in the Hudson Valley. He works as a freelance writer. This is his first horror novel.Read More
By the Author
The Seven Visitations of Sydney Burgess
From a thrilling new voice in horror, Andy Marino, comes a haunting tale of a woman whose life begins to unravel after a home invasion.…