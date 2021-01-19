The Seven Visitations of Sydney Burgess

From a thrilling new voice in horror, Andy Marino, comes a haunting tale of a woman whose life begins to unravel after a home invasion. She’s told she killed the intruder. But she can’t remember, and no one believes her…



Sydney's spent years burying her past and building a better life for herself and her eleven-year old son. A respectable marketing job, a house with reclaimed and sustainable furniture, and a boyfriend who loves her son and accepts her, flaws and all.



But when she opens her front door, and a masked intruder knocks her briefly unconscious, everything begins to unravel.



She wakes in the hospital and tells a harrowing story of escape. Of dashing out a broken window. Of running into her neighbors' yard and calling the police.



What the cops tell her is that she can no longer trust her memories. Because they say that not only is the intruder lying dead in her guest room, but he's been murdered in a way that seems intimately personal.



When she returns home, Sydney can't shake the deep darkness that hides in every corner. There's an unnatural whisper in her ear, urging her back to old addictions. And as her memories slowly return, she begins to fear that her new life was never built on solid ground-and that the secrets buried beneath will change everything.