Coyote Songs
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Coyote Songs

by Gabino Iglesias

Read by Amanda Alcántara

Read by Fernando Avila

Read by Jean-Marc Berne

Read by Nicholas A. Ortiz

Read by Ann Osmond

Read by Jane Santos

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm See All

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781668681275

ON SALE: July 5th 2022

Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Horror

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
In this mosaic horror/crime novel, ghosts and old gods guide the hands of those caught up in a violent struggle to save the soul of the American southwest. A man tasked with shuttling children over the border believes the Virgin Mary is guiding him towards final justice. A woman offers colonizer blood to the Mother of Chaos. A boy joins corpse destroyers to seek vengeance for the death of his father. These stories intertwine with those of a vengeful spirit and a hungry creature to paint a timely, compelling, pulpy portrait of revenge, family, and hope.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less