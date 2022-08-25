Orders over $45 ship FREE

Pick Up a New Fun Hobby

Find the spark of creativity and joy that you’ve been searching for with the help of this collection of inspiring activity books.

Kawaii Craft Life

by Sosae Caetano

by Dennis Caetano

Kawaii Craft Life is a first-of-its-kind needlecraft book featuring 35 super-cute projects to decorate the home or give as gifts.

Few can resist the charm of kawaii -- the Japanese word for "cute" or "lovable" -- which has grown from a national trend to a worldwide phenomenon. Now you can add an adorable kawaii touch to your home, dorm room, or office with this charming collection of feltcraft, cross-stitch, and embroidery projects.

This complete introduction includes materials lists and hand-stitching basics, step-by-step instructions and illustrations, printable templates, and beautiful photography. A celebration of all things kawaii style and suitable for both beginners and seasoned crafters alike, you can create dozens of cute and cuddly crafts.

Projects include:

Feltcraft...
Rainbow Cloud Plushie
Woodland Critters Garland
Sweet Sloth Pencil Topper
Cross-Stich...
Super Sushi Magnets
Cactus Garden Smartphone Case
Happy Avocado Gift Tag
Embroidery...
Sweet Dreams Slumber Mask
Coffee Shop Cup Cozy
And more!

Cats in Hats

by Sara Thomas

Deck your cats out in hats that suit their many personalities! With The Punk Mohawk for edgier cats, The Unicorn for cats who are having identity issues, and The Cat in the Hat for any cat that loves great literature, there is a pattern in this book for every feline friend in your home. Complete with a breakdown of skill level and method of working (knit or crochet), suggestions for yarns, and written patterns and charts where necessary, you'll be able to whip up amazing headwear, whatever your cat's character. With the adorable color photos and helpful illustrations throughout, these hat patterns will be both exciting and easy to create. It's fun, it's addictive, and it's deliciously purr-fect from start to finish!

ebook
Fascinators

by Hannah Scheidig

Make a statement with this stylish, DIY accessory!

A fascinator is a chic little adornment, not quite a traditional hat but more than a headband, that suits any occasion and any time of day. Style mavens in England are credited with setting off an international fascination with fascinators; this smashing headwear can be seen donning the heads of celebrities and A-listers on the red carpet to today's fashionable brides, who are tossing aside their traditional veils for elegant fascinators bedazzled with crystals and feathers.

Fascinators is the first craft book of its kind, with how-tos for fascinators, floral crowns, tiaras, and more -- 25 in all, plus variations on each project. There are even sweet projects suitable for little girls! Fascinators range from dressy professional to black-tie elegant and can cost as much as a designer pair of shoes. Embody the class and sophistication of any British royal without spending like one with this DIY guide to the essential, elegant accessory!

The Flower Chef

by Carly Cylinder

Revel in this modern and comprehensive guide to floral design with "Gorgeous frameable images" and step-by-step instructions to bring your guardian inside (Laurie March).

The Flower Chef is a modern, comprehensive guide to floral design that caters to all readers--from beginners who have never worked with flowers before and are looking for a new creative outlet, to decorators, party planners and photographers looking to liven up their spaces. Even professionals will find ways to update their techniques!

This book teaches you everything you need to know about flower arranging including tips on how to buy and care for flowers, how to cut and prepare them, and how to use floral foam, vases, and various other decorative elements in your arrangements. Filled with beautiful photographs and easy-to-follow instructions on how to create over 80 different arrangements, this is the go-to guide to floral design that every flower lover will want to add to their collection.

Woodworking Wisdom & Know-How

by Taunton Press

From the experts at Fine Woodworking magazine, this complete and easy-to-follow resource has everything you need to know about the art of woodworking.

Woodworking Wisdom & Know-How is the essential go-to book for every woodworking project imaginable, from building kitchen cabinets to refinishing a deck, from the vast cache of Fine Woodworking's projects and advice.

Topics addressed in this book include:

  • Types of Wood
  • Building a Workshop
  • Working and Finishing Wood
  • Design and Styles
  • Small and Large Projects


Each section is further broken down into chapters that cover specific skills, projects, and crafts for both the beginner and the advanced woodworker. Featuring step-by-step instructions, troubleshooting guides and discussions, and an appendix of essential resources for supplies, tools, and materials, Woodworking Wisdom & Know-How is your one-stop-shop for trusted, tried, and true woodworking advice.
This book is also a part of the Know-How series which includes other titles such as:
  • Country Wisdom & Know-How
  • Natural Healing Wisdom & Know-How
  • Craft Wisdom & Know-How
  • Garden Wisdom & Know-How


