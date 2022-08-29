Books for Easy Meal Prep and Healthy Eating
Discover simple, healthy, and delicious new meal prep ideas with this collection of inspiring cookbooks.
Cook When You Can, Eat When You Want
by Caroline Pessin
Small Plates and Sweet Treats
by Aran Goyoaga
Dishes range from soups and salads to savory tarts and stews to her signature desserts. With delicate, flavorful, and naturally gluten-free recipes arranged by season, and the author's gorgeously sun-filled food photography throughout, Small Plates and Sweet Treats will bring the magic of Aran's home to yours.
Fans of Cannelle et Vanille, those with gluten allergies, and cookbook enthusiasts looking for something new and special will all be attracted to this breathtaking book.
Cook Lively!
by Laura-Jane Koers
Simple vegan, raw, and raw-inspired recipes to whip up satisfying healthy meals with just 10 ingredients or less
Fresh, raw plant foods are the key to vibrant health, glowing skin, and high energy. But many raw and vegan recipes require trips to specialty stores and long hours in the kitchen; Laura-Jane Koers is on a quest to create amazing recipes using staple ingredients that can be found all year round and might already be in your kitchen. (Think bananas, apples, carrots, celery, and onions-no need to make a special trip for fresh coconut and celeriac.) Koers is known for her easy and accessible plant-based cuisine on her blog TheRawtarian.com. In Cook Lively, she shares satisfying recipes to whip up healthy meals with as few ingredients and prep as possible. Cook Lively is the go-to cookbook when you're hungry for something wholesome, delicious, and quick.
The Healthnut Cookbook
by Nikole Goncalves
The host of the popular YouTube healthy living and cooking channel HealthNut Nutrition shares 100+ recipes and her secrets to nutritious, quick, and delicious meals.
Nikole Goncalves's HealthNut Nutrition brand is all about finding a balanced life that works for you. It's about listening to your body, surrounding yourself with positive sources, and limiting stress while enjoying the foods you love. There's no calorie counting, low fat or sugar free labels on HealthNut recipes; because she uses real, unprocessed foods--it's as simple as that.
In The Everyday HealthNut Cookbook, each recipe is made with a combination of plant-based and meat options with easy substitutions for vegan and gluten-free diets. Nearly all of the recipes can be prepared in 30 minutes or less, and the 4-week meal prep guide provides readers with a roadmap for sustaining healthy, time-saving cooking habits. Taking readers through breakfast, nourishing drinks and snacks, salads, plates and bowls, sweets, and HealthNut staples including a wide range of Condiments and Sauces, Herbs and Spices, Nuts and Seeds, Goncalves offers everything any reader may need to incorporate healthy, enjoyable meals into their day-to-day lives.
Recipes include: Jalapeno Pumpkin Waffles, Curry Mushroom Spinach Omelet, Blueberry Basil Smoothie, Everyday Nut and Seed Loaf, Grilled Vegetable Salad with Chimichurri, Salmon Burgers with Pineapple Salsa, Spiralized Zucchini Nests with Poached Eggs, Roasted Poblano and Mushroom Fajitas, Bananas foster Caramelized Crepes, Key Lime Pie in a Jar, and more.
Instant Pot Bible: The Next Generation
by Bruce Weinstein
by Mark Scarbrough
Enjoy more than 350 brand-new recipes for family favorites and weeknight suppers for every model and size of Instant Pot with this delicious guide from the bestselling authors of The Instant Pot Bible.
The Instant Pot is America's new favorite cooking appliance: twenty percent of households (and growing) have one, and its millions of fans love the appliance for its convenience, simplicity, and the incredible results that it delivers in just a short period of cooking time.
Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough are the bestselling authors of The Instant Pot Bible, and are returning with an even more useful and comprehensive guide to Instant Pot cooking that shows how to get even more out of your machine. These recipes include all-new suggestions for:
- Pot-in-pot (PIP) cooking -- setting a smaller dish inside the pot to cook delicate ingredients like rice, grains, dairy-rich soups, and even fish fillets.
- One-pot meals -- recipes to cook a main course and separate side dishes all at once in a single Instant Pot, including
- Stacks -- using a stack of lidded pans to hold cheesy enchiladas, Tex-Mex rice, and refried beans, all cooked at the same time
- Air-fryer lids -- how to use new accessories to crisp at the end of cooking without dirtying additional dishes or turning on your oven
- Dump recipes -- all-in-one-go meals that require no prep and no browning--just drop the ingredients in the pot and set the timer.
- Desserts -- go beyond Instant Pot cheesecake with yogurt cakes, sponge cakes, dump cakes, and cake-mix-doctor recipes.
- And so much more.
