Cook just once a week for 5 days of delicious meals! This one-of-a-kind, fully-illustrated meal prep cookbook saves you time and money by offering a wide variety of easy-to-make dishes that you’ll love to come home to.





Getting dinner on the table night after night is a perennial challenge, let alone meals that are creative and cost-effective. Cook When You Can, Eat When You Want is the easy-to-use, practical cookbook that provides menus to create home-cooked, sophisticated meals using common ingredients and a small investment of time once a week.





Arranged by season, this photo-filled hardcover has 16 distinct menus to create 80 balanced meals for 4, everything from salads and pizzas to pastas and casseroles. These inventive dishes use seasonal ingredients and reduce food waste, as everything you buy is consumed at the peak of freshness.