Ramen, Ramen!

Use your noodle in this soup-er fun memory game that will leave you hungry for more.

Fifty unique ramen matching cards (twenty-five pairs)

Illustrated booklet with rules and ramen profiles

Grab your chopsticks and soup spoons as you match twenty-five different regional styles of ramen—from Asahikawa to Instant, Sapporo, and Yokohama—in this eye-catching, educational memory game perfect for ramen lovers of all kinds. The game includes: