Zachary Woodard
Zachary Woodard is a writer, educator, and avid gamer in Philadelphia. Zachary loves food, the way it brings us together, and how we use it to express ourselves. His favorite food is the dahi puri from a small corner stand in Mumbai. He hopes to one day get to travel through Japan and sample as many authentic gotochi ramen as he can.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Oodles of Noodles
Full of charming illustrations, interesting facts, and tons of bowls of noodles, this playful journal is perfect for the ramen lover in your life.Inspired by…
Ramen, Ramen!
Use your noodle in this soup-er fun memory game that will leave you hungry for more. Grab your chopsticks and soup spoons as you match…