30 date scenario cards + 5 bonus “wild card” scenarios



300 deal breaker cards

15 create-your-own deal breaker “wild cards”



Full-color, 32-page illustrated booklet with rules of game play and a personal essay from Anna Faris



Gather your friends (in person or on a video call), open your mind, and prepare to discover what you’re really willing to accept from a romantic partner! What behavior or attribute is an insurmountable flaw and what might you be inclined to overlook? Judge potential soul mates and get to know your friends better as you examine the little things that can lead to love or frustration.Each round begins with a scenario card that sets the scene, and players must each select a “dealbreaker” card they believe will convince the round’s leader to abandon the date. Each round begins with a scenario card that sets the scene. Players then put forward a “dealbreaker” card that they believe will convince their friends to abandon the date. But even the dealbreakers that seem intolerable on the surface might be excusable for the right person! As players explore these questions and collect points, they’ll learn more than they ever thought about themselves, their friends, and, of course, how to avoid dating axe-murderers.This party game includes: