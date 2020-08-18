Anna Faris
Anna Faris is an actress, producer, author, and host of the top-rated podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified. Her recent acting credits include the MGM/Pantelion Films’ remake of Overboard and the CBS comedy television series Mom. Faris produced and starred in The House Bunny and What’s Your Number? Her other credits include the Scary Movie franchise, The Dictator, Observe and Report, Just Friends, Lost in Translation, Brokeback Mountain, Smiley Face, and the animated franchise Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs. Her first book, Unqualified, is a comedic memoir of her life and Hollywood experiences. A native of Washington State, she lives in Los Angeles with her family.Read More
