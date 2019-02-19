Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

My First Book of Prayers
My First Book of Prayers

by WorthyKids

Illustrated by Gillian Flint

Board book
On Sale

Sep 4, 2018

Page Count

20 Pages

Publisher

Worthy Kids

ISBN-13

9780824916831

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Religious / Christian / Devotional & Prayer

Description

With ten short prayers, this introduction to the act of praying will; fast become a family favorite. “Now I lay me down to sleep” and other classic prayers show children how simple and reassuring talking to God can be. Each prayer is written in soothing verse and is accompanied by Gillian Flint’s soft and comforting watercolor illustrations. Newly illustrated and reformatted from its previous edition to better suit today’s families, this collection of prayers is a timeless treasure.

