Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Shopping Cart
My First Book of Prayers
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 4, 2018. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
With ten short prayers, this introduction to the act of praying will; fast become a family favorite. “Now I lay me down to sleep” and other classic prayers show children how simple and reassuring talking to God can be. Each prayer is written in soothing verse and is accompanied by Gillian Flint’s soft and comforting watercolor illustrations. Newly illustrated and reformatted from its previous edition to better suit today’s families, this collection of prayers is a timeless treasure.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use