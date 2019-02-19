My First Book of Prayers

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 4, 2018. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

With ten short prayers, this introduction to the act of praying will; fast become a family favorite. “Now I lay me down to sleep” and other classic prayers show children how simple and reassuring talking to God can be. Each prayer is written in soothing verse and is accompanied by Gillian Flint’s soft and comforting watercolor illustrations. Newly illustrated and reformatted from its previous edition to better suit today’s families, this collection of prayers is a timeless treasure.