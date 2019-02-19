Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

My First Book of Prayers

My First Book of Prayers

by

Illustrated by

With ten short prayers, this introduction to the act of praying will fast become a family favorite. “Now I lay me down to sleep” and other classic prayers show children how simple and reassuring talking to God can be. Each prayer is written in soothing verse and is accompanied by Gillian Flint’s soft and comforting watercolor illustrations. Newly illustrated and reformatted from its previous edition to better suit today’s families, this collection of prayers is a timeless treasure.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Religious / Christian / Devotional & Prayer

On Sale: September 4th 2018

Price: $6.99 / $9.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 20

ISBN-13: 9780824916831

WorthyKids Logo
Board book
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews