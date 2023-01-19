Free shipping on orders $35+

Eyelike Stickers: Dinosaurs
Eyelike Stickers: Dinosaurs

by Workman Publishing

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

On Sale

May 21, 2013

Page Count

12 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9780761174844

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Activity Books / Sticker

Description

They’re reusable!  The sticker book series that kids love has a new addition: EyeLike Stickers: Dinosaurs.

Each book contains 400 full-color stickers that are amazingly detailed and lifelike in quality and are designed to be stuck on, peeled off, and stuck on again without tearing or losing their “stick.” The books’ inside covers are glossy illustrated backgrounds on which kids can create lively and original sticker scenes—and then change them whenever they like.


Prehistoric species come to life in Dinosaurs, featuring the fearsome T-rex, tanklike triceratops, lumbering apatosaurus, and soaring pterodactyl.

Eyelike Stickers