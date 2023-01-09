Free shipping on orders $35+
Eyelike Stickers: Puppies
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 1, 2018. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Perfect complements to the top-selling EyeLike Stickers: Baby Animals, EyeLike Stickers: Kittens and EyeLike Stickers: Puppies are the newest additions to the bestselling sticker book series.
The full-color photograph stickers are adorable, beautifully detailed, and lifelike, featuring a variety of breeds that will delight every kid and crafter who loves cuddly pets. For dog lovers, EyeLike Stickers: Puppies is the sticker collection that will spruce up any surface with over 400 adorable pups. And they’re durable enough to be reusable. Decorate journals, binders, laptops, and phone cases: Stick them on, peel them off, and stick them on again without tearing or losing adhesive.
