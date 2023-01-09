Perfect complements to the top-selling EyeLike Stickers: Baby Animals, EyeLike Stickers: Kittens and EyeLike Stickers: Puppies are the newest additions to the bestselling sticker book series.

The full-color photograph stickers are adorable, beautifully detailed, and lifelike, featuring a variety of breeds that will delight every kid and crafter who loves cuddly pets. EyeLike Stickers: Kittens features over 400 baby cat stickers for the feline-inclined. And they’re durable enough to be reusable. Decorate journals, binders, laptops, and phone cases: Stick them on, peel them off, and stick them on again without tearing or losing adhesive.

