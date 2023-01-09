Free shipping on orders $35+

Eyelike Stickers: Kittens
Eyelike Stickers: Kittens

by Workman Publishing

Trade Paperback
On Sale

May 1, 2018

Page Count

12 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781523502745

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Activity Books / Sticker

Description

Perfect complements to the top-selling EyeLike Stickers: Baby Animals, EyeLike Stickers: Kittens and EyeLike Stickers: Puppies are the newest additions to the bestselling sticker book series.
    The full-color photograph stickers are adorable, beautifully detailed, and lifelike, featuring a variety of breeds that will delight every kid and crafter who loves cuddly pets. EyeLike Stickers: Kittens features over 400 baby cat stickers for the feline-inclined. And they’re durable enough to be reusable. Decorate journals, binders, laptops, and phone cases: Stick them on, peel them off, and stick them on again without tearing or losing adhesive.
 

Eyelike Stickers