Description

Explore a fun new way to practice math: with stickers! This activity-packed sticker book for children ages 5 and up provides basic addition and subtraction practice while creating ten adorable baby animal images, one sticker at a time.



Step 1: Solve the problem

Step 2: Find the matching sticker

Step 3: Place the sticker



…and watch your baby animal pictures come to life!



Combining the joy of Paint by Sticker Kids® with the curriculum-based practice of Brain Quest®, Learn by Sticker™ is a completely new way for kids to practice key math skills.



In Learn by Sticker: Addition and Subtraction, solve first grade-level addition and subtraction problems and use the answers to determine where to place each sticker to create ten sticker images of beautiful baby animals. Plus, the back of each sticker page contains fun, critical thinking-based math activities like solving riddles, decoding secret messages, and more.