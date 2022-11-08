This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 18, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Explore a fun new way to practice phonics: with stickers! This activity-packed sticker book for children ages 5 and up provides basic phonics practice while creating ten friendly monster images, one sticker at a time.



Step 1: Fill in the missing letters

Step 2: Find the matching sticker

Step 3: Place the sticker



…and watch your friendly monster pictures come to life!



Combining the joy of Paint by Sticker Kids® with the curriculum-based practice of Brain Quest®, Learn by Sticker™ is a completely new way for kids to practice key learning skills.



In Learn by Sticker: Beginning Phonics, apply first grade-level phonics concepts (including long vowels, short vowels, initial consonants, and more) to complete words and determine where to place each sticker to create ten sticker images of adorable friendly monsters. Plus, the back of each sticker page contains fun, phonics-related activities like decoding secret messages, finding mystery words, and more.