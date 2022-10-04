Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Paint by Sticker Kids: Pets
Create 10 Pictures One Sticker at a Time!
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 6, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Paint by Sticker Kids is unstoppable! The series ships over a million copies a year, and the reasons are obvious: stickers, stickers, and more stickers, plus an activity that delivers hours of screen-free, mess-free fun. New to the hugely bestsellng series is this collection of sticker images featuring pets like cats, dogs, bunnies, hamsters, and more.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use