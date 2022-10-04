Paint by Sticker Kids: Pets

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 6, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Paint by Sticker Kids is unstoppable! The series ships over a million copies a year, and the reasons are obvious: stickers, stickers, and more stickers, plus an activity that delivers hours of screen-free, mess-free fun. New to the hugely bestsellng series is this collection of sticker images featuring pets like cats, dogs, bunnies, hamsters, and more.