Paint by Sticker Kids: Mermaids & Magic!
Create 10 Pictures One Sticker at a Time! Includes Glitter Stickers
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 28, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Paint a magical world with stickers (including glitter stickers)!
Paint by Sticker Kids: Mermaids & Magic includes everything kids need to create ten bright and magical images, including mermaids, unicorns, crystal balls, Pegasus, and more!
Step 1: Find the sticker.
Step 2: Peel the sticker.
Step 3: Place the sticker.
Add the next, and the next, and watch your paintings come to life!
All the pages are perforated, making it easy to tear out each finished work to frame and share! Includes glitter stickers.
What's Inside
Praise
“I love the idea of frequent art projects, but I’m not a fan of the ensuing construction paper cleanup and glue-sticked chaos. That’s what makes…Paint By Sticker kids…which includes 10 “sticker paintings,” so great. It’s a high-focus activity that scratches the creative itch while rewarding fine motor skills and number recognition. It’s also mess free—so much so that you can break out the book on a long road trip and buy yourself about 30 minutes of entertainment from one page.” —Wirecutter, The New York Times Company