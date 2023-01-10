Paint by Sticker Kids: Mermaids & Magic!

“I love the idea of frequent art projects, but I’m not a fan of the ensuing construction paper cleanup and glue-sticked chaos. That’s what makes…Paint By Sticker kids…which includes 10 “sticker paintings,” so great. It’s a high-focus activity that scratches the creative itch while rewarding fine motor skills and number recognition. It’s also mess free—so much so that you can break out the book on a long road trip and buy yourself about 30 minutes of entertainment from one page.” —Wirecutter, The New York Times Company