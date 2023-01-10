An addictive all-ages activity for crafters and artists, Paint by Sticker: Cats includes everything you need to create twelve vibrant cat images—the stickers, the templates, the simple directions.



The Paint by Sticker series is now purrfect for cat lovers! Create gorgeous illustrations of felines in low-poly (geometric polygon shapes) style, one sticker at a time. There’s a playful ginger tabby hanging from her paws and an elegant, blue-eyed Siamese angling for a head scratch. Images are divided into dozens of spaces, each with a number that corresponds to a particular sticker. Find the sticker, peel it, and place it in the right space. Add the next, and the next, and relish the joy of watching a “painting” emerge!



The card stock pages are perforated for easy removal, making it easy to frame the completed images.

