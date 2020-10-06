Harriet Tubman: Toward Freedom
Harriet Tubman: Toward Freedom

The Center for Cartoon Studies Presents

An illuminating graphic novel biography of one of American history’s bravest heroes.

Harriet Tubman did something exceptionally courageous: She escaped slavery. Then she did something impossible: She went back. She underwent some thirteen missions to rescue around seventy enslaved people, using and expanding a network of abolitionists that became known as the Underground Railroad. She spent her life as an activist, speaking out for Black people and women’s suffrage.

This modern account of her trip to save her brothers is detailed and authentic. Illustrated with care for the historical record, it offers insight into the life and mind of Tubman, displaying her as a woman with an unshakable desire to break the chains of an unjust society. It is a perfect anti-racist narrative for our times and leaves one with an understanding of just what freedom means to those who
must fight for it.

The Center for Cartoon Studies Presents