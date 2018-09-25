Exceptional You Study Guide

Learn these seven practices for living a fulfilled and plentiful life from bestselling author Victoria Osteen.
- Know You Are Chosen
- Lift Up Your Eyes
- Keep Your Memory Box Full
- Travel Light
- Love Well
- Live in the Now
- Power Up
Former Miss USA Kristen Dalton Wolfe inspires women to believe that positive identity transformation and fulfillment in life is possible in Christ.The world is waiting…
Internationally renowned Bible teacher Joyce Meyer draws on her own history of abuse to show women how Christ's redeeming love heals emotional wounds and brings…
Set aside the frustrations of your past and step into a new level of victory and favor with this spiritually powerful guide from #1 bestselling…
Whether you've been married a few months or a few decades, this encouraging daily devotional will help you find quiet moments together to strengthen your…