Become the Exceptional Person God Has Called You to Be

Learn these seven practices for living a fulfilled and plentiful life from bestselling author Victoria Osteen.

How are you living your life? Did you get up this morning expecting to do something important, or did you wake up weary, worried, and frustrated? In her latest book, Exceptional You!, Victoria Osteen declares that God doesn’t want you to drag through the day and avoid life’s challenges. If you arm yourself with the knowledge that God is on your side, He will give you the ideas, the words, and the energy you need to make each day exceptional.
Through personal stories and biblical teachings, Victoria will show you how to adopt a new way of thinking about yourself and your life that will strengthen your faith, increase your confidence, and bring out the extraordinary person you truly are through seven practices:
  • Know You Are Chosen
  • Lift Up Your Eyes
  • Keep Your Memory Box Full
  • Travel Light
  • Love Well
  • Live in the Now
  • Power Up
Don’t wait another minute to discover the exceptional you!

Meet The Author: Victoria Osteen

Victoria Osteen is the co-pastor of America’s largest congregation, Lakewood Church, and the author of the New York Times bestselling book Love Your Life, the national bestselling book Exceptional You!, and numerous children’s books. She can be heard each week across the U.S. on her Sirius XM radio program, Victoria Osteen Live, on channel 128, and through her highly ranked podcasts. More than eight million social media followers read her daily inspirational messages and her weekly blog posts. She is an inspirational part of Lakewood and the ‘Night of Hope’ events across the U.S. and abroad. She lives in Houston, Texas, with her husband, Joel, and their children.

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Women's Issues

On Sale: April 2nd 2019

Price: $12.99 / $16.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 240

ISBN-13: 9781546010616

