Habits of a Godly Woman

#1 New York Times bestselling author Joyce Meyer offers biblical advice and encouraging wisdom to help women overcome the issues that affect their heart, mind, and soul.



In this book–small and portable enough to fit in a purse, suitcase, backpack, briefcase, or even a pocket–Joyce Meyer addresses the many issues that women face today, and encourages them to embrace their unique identity in Christ. Joyce touches on topics like:



– Living beyond feelings

– Overcoming fear and insecurity

– Being wise with words

– Establishing proper priorities

– Defeating negative circumstances

– Overcoming an “I can’t” attitude

– Enjoying the favor of God



Women need inspiration today more than ever, and JOYCE MEYER SPEAKS TO WOMEN will provide the encouragement and motivation to make it through the day with God at the forefront.

