Nourish
Discover Gods Perfectly Balanced Plan for Your Body and Soul
NOURISH will provide you with encouragement and practical knowledge for living a healthy lifestyle, both physically and spiritually.
NOURISH is not another health or diet book; the message of this book is unique as it addresses all three aspects of health: spirit, soul, and body. The practical and spiritual tools provided in this book are what sets it apart from the rest of its kind. Too many people give up on their journey to health because they have a plan that addresses only the physical aspect of health. However, this book encourages the reader to first pursue health at a heart level, bringing lasting change that comes from the inside out.
In this book, you will discover how the health of your soul is the foundation to your overall health. Katie shares how to renew your mind and study God’s word, which will change the perspective on how you see yourself, making loving yourself (and your body) possible.
You will learn how to replace lies with the truth and shift your focus from what the world says to what God’s Word says. In addition to the spiritual truths, you will learn how to nourish your body with clean eating foods and get practical tools that make healthy living enjoyable and maintainable.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"We featured Katie in Connect Faith magazine as part of our faith-based food bloggers series in 2016. She was such a delight to work with, and our readers not only loved her recipe for healthy strawberry muffins, but commented how inspiring her blog and faith were to them."—Kelsey Ogletree, editor-in-chief, Connect Faith
"Katie's honest, fresh, and well-rounded approach to health shines in this book! A peek into her own life gives you that 'I've been there too' feeling, which is so helpful in reading a book about such personal issues. The practical tips and recipes she gives in each chapter rounds out the solid spiritual truths she focuses on. This book will be one not just for you but one you'll find passing on to others."—Clare Smith, blogger, speaker, trainer
"Katie's raw vulnerability in sharing her story is a powerful testimony of God capturing a woman's heart and transforming her completely. Her story is relatable and inspiring, guaranteed to encourage and nourish those who read it."—Jennifer Smith, author of The Unveiled Wife and Wife After God
"We are all so hungry for authentic faith, and that's what NOURISH provides. Katie's raw transparency transforms us, pointing us to the power of the living, breathing, active Word of God. Draw deeply on the truth found in these pages. Discover health for your body, mind, and soul that you knew was out there, but is now at your very finger tips."—Eileen Wilder, bestselling author of The Brave Body Method
"Katie Farrell has gifted us with both an encouraging pep talk and a powerful tool tucked away in the pages of NOURISH. Full of relatable real-life stories and laced with relevant scriptures, this practical book beautifully unearths the intrinsic connection between the body, soul, and spirit and gives us useful advice for tending to all three of them in a way that glorifies God."—Karen Ehman, Proverbs 31 Ministries speaker and New York Times best-selling author of Keep It Shut: What to Say, How to Say It and When to Say Nothing at All and Listen, Love, Repeat: Other-Centered Living in a Self-Centered World, wife and mother of three
"NOURISH is a powerful resource of truth in action. Katie does a beautiful job of moving from a Biblical foundation to practical application. You will be blessed by her transparency, her wisdom, and of course, her recipes. I can't wait to watch God use this book!"—Michelle Myers, founder of She Works His Way and Cross Training Couture
"In a culture that leaves us starving for more, Katie's Farrell's latest book, NOURISH, is true to its title. Every chapter and every word leaves your soul satisfied and I truly believe it is Katie's most authentic piece of work. Starting with her own struggle with identity and a draining eating disorder, there is no doubt her guidance and encouragement in the following chapters are rooted in empathetic love. She has found the secret to achieving self-acceptance, believing completely in God's word, and she walks you through unleashing its power in your life. This book is for every woman (and man) in every shape and size. The information is spiritually rich and so practical you can apply it that day... not to mention the delicious recipes at the end of every chapter. Katie is kind and her words are patient. If you are looking for lasting change in your walk with wellness, pick up this book and be nourished."—Leslee Owen, television producer
"As someone with my own personal journey with food addiction and a subsequent weight loss journey, I found the recipes in NOURISH to be healthy and satisfying but even more so Katie's words are satisfying to the heart! Katie strikes the perfect balance of spiritual insight, practical advice for growing in one's faith and encouragement for all of us on a journey to better health and well-being in our lives. I found NOURISH to be true nourishment for my soul!"—Heather Patterson, co-author of Life in Season and At the Picket Fence
"As a model and fitness expert for more than a decade I know all too well about body image issues and unhealthy relationships with food. As a Christian, it certainly hasn't escaped me that the very magazines I am featured in and on perpetuate an ideal that many women feel burdened to achieve. With NOURISH, Katie encourages us all to dive into God's Word and discover His truths for our lives. Having wrestled with food and body image issues, being both overweight and underweight, Katie shares her personal testimony of how her relationship with God freed her from the burden to meet the ideals of the world and she lovingly shares with an open heart how you and I can do that in our own lives. She offers scripture, questions to ponder, prayers and recipes throughout the book like a best friend who is right there with you, lifting you up out of the trenches. If you've ever struggled or know someone who has struggled with self-worth and feels like their only value is wrapped up in their appearance, pick up this book and let Katie help remind you how uniquely created and deeply treasured you truly are."—Jamie Eason Middleton, fitness expert, cover model, author, and co-creator of Lean Body for Her
"NOURISH is a balanced and loving guide for your journey towards a healthier, fitter, more whole you. It's filled with sound spiritual wisdom as well as practical tips to accompany you on your journey towards greater health and freedom."'—Allie Marie Smith, author, founder and director of Wonderfully Made
'NOURISH propels the reader toward a lifestyle of freedom through the balance of spiritual and physical health. Full of Scripture-based tips, reminders and yummy recipes, you'll close the book feeling you've breathed a breath of fresh air."—Danielle Chambers, worship leader, songwriter, and creator of The Front Porch blog
"From beginning to end, Katie stuns us with a Savior, a faithful Father, and Redeemer who stands ready and waiting to lead His children into places of freedom and rest. As you read through her own personal journey, you will find yourself looking beyond what this fading world has to offer and in its place a greater vision for seeing all of life, from food to fitness, as an opportunity to worship and enjoy Jesus!
With grace and beauty, Katie points us to where the greatest joy for our bodies and souls are found. She gently guides her readers on how to practically shed the lie and put on the truth, enabling us to walk into the never ending, and ever depending, all-satisfying embrace of Jesus."—Aubrey Fogle, blogger and personal trainer