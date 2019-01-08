



NOURISH will provide you with encouragement and practical knowledge for living a healthy lifestyle, both physically and spiritually.





NOURISH is not another health or diet book; the message of this book is unique as it addresses all three aspects of health: spirit, soul, and body. The practical and spiritual tools provided in this book are what sets it apart from the rest of its kind. Too many people give up on their journey to health because they have a plan that addresses only the physical aspect of health. However, this book encourages the reader to first pursue health at a heart level, bringing lasting change that comes from the inside out.





In this book, you will discover how the health of your soul is the foundation to your overall health. Katie shares how to renew your mind and study God’s word, which will change the perspective on how you see yourself, making loving yourself (and your body) possible.





You will learn how to replace lies with the truth and shift your focus from what the world says to what God’s Word says. In addition to the spiritual truths, you will learn how to nourish your body with clean eating foods and get practical tools that make healthy living enjoyable and maintainable.





