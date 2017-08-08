Author of the Dashing Dish cookbook, KATIE FARRELL, is the owner of Dashing Dish Inc., a web-based nutrition business and ministry. After years of working as a labor and delivery nurse, Katie pursued her passion to help women get healthy and enjoy the journey. Dashing Dish is a place where women can find encouragement and fulfillment through a balance of healthy living principals and God’s Word. Katie now works with clients through meal planning, teaching life skills for balanced eating and nutritional counseling.





Dashing Dish provides custom build-your-own meal planning and grocery list tools, as well as an iPhone app for people on the go. Katie also provides health and nutrition education to the community and speaks at women conferences nationally. Dashing Dish website has 30,000+ unique visitors per day.