In this book — small and portable enough to fit in a purse, suitcase, backpack, briefcase, or even a pocket — Joyce Meyer addresses the many issues that women face today, and encourages them to embrace their unique identity in Christ. Joyce touches on topics like:





Living beyond feelings

Overcoming fear and insecurity

Being wise with words

Establishing proper priorities

Defeating negative circumstances

Overcoming an “I can’t” attitude

Enjoying the favor of God





Women need inspiration today more than ever, and Habits of a Godly Woman will encourage and motivate you to make it through the day with God at the forefront.