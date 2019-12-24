25% OFF & FREE SHIPPING ON ORDERS OVER $35! Use Code: THANKFUL
Habits of a Godly Woman
Description
Overcome the issues that affect your heart, mind, and soul with encouraging wisdom and biblical advice from #1 New York Times bestselling author Joyce Meyer.
In this book — small and portable enough to fit in a purse, suitcase, backpack, briefcase, or even a pocket — Joyce Meyer addresses the many issues that women face today, and encourages them to embrace their unique identity in Christ. Joyce touches on topics like:
- Living beyond feelings
- Overcoming fear and insecurity
- Being wise with words
- Establishing proper priorities
- Defeating negative circumstances
- Overcoming an “I can’t” attitude
- Enjoying the favor of God
Women need inspiration today more than ever, and Habits of a Godly Woman will encourage and motivate you to make it through the day with God at the forefront.
