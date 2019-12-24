25% OFF & FREE SHIPPING ON ORDERS OVER $35! Use Code: THANKFUL

Habits of a Godly Woman
Habits of a Godly Woman

by Joyce Meyer

Jun 2, 2020

240 Pages

9781546017400

Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Living / Women's Interests

Overcome the issues that affect your heart, mind, and soul with encouraging wisdom and biblical advice from #1 New York Times bestselling author Joyce Meyer.

In this book — small and portable enough to fit in a purse, suitcase, backpack, briefcase, or even a pocket — Joyce Meyer addresses the many issues that women face today, and encourages them to embrace their unique identity in Christ. Joyce touches on topics like:

  • Living beyond feelings
  • Overcoming fear and insecurity
  • Being wise with words
  • Establishing proper priorities
  • Defeating negative circumstances
  • Overcoming an “I can’t” attitude
  • Enjoying the favor of God

Women need inspiration today more than ever, and Habits of a Godly Woman will encourage and motivate you to make it through the day with God at the forefront.

