Exceptional You!

Become the exceptional person God has called you to be with these seven practices for living a fulfilled and plentiful life from Lakewood Church co-pastor and bestselling author Victoria Osteen.









Through empowering, uplifting stories and biblical teachings, Victoria will encourage you to set your mind and intent towards the important things in life with seven exceptional practices:

Keep your memory box full of encouragement

Lift up your eyes

Know that you are chosen

Love well

Keep your accounts short

Live in your space of gratitude

Start your day off right

Live encouraged, live empowered, and live intentional, and see the new and exciting things God has in store for you.

In her latest book,Victoria Osteen shares seven ways to become the exceptional person God has called you to be. She says, “If you’re going reach your highest potential in life, you’re going to have to develop the ability to see beyond where you are right now.”