The Grumbles
A Story about Gratitude

ON SALE: September 14th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Family / Multigenerational

PAGE COUNT: 32

The Grumbles were a happy family . . . some of the time. They tried hard to not complain but bills and laundry and sibling squabbles kept the Grumbles rumbling. But when Grandma Grateful came for a visit, they noticed something different. Will Grandma be able to show the Grumbles how to approach life with gratitude? Bestselling authors Tricia Goyer and Amy Parker have teamed up to provide children and their families a sweet, simple, and silly story about how to turn grumbles into gratefulness.

