Tricia Goyer

Tricia Goyer is a USA Today bestselling author. She has published seventy-five books and is a two-time Carol Award winner. She is part of the blogging team at TheBetterMom.com and currently leads a Teen MOPS Group. She lives with her husband John in Arkansas, where she is a busy mom of ten and a doting grandma.

Amy Parker is a bestselling author of more than seventy books, including A Night Night Prayer and the God Is series, published by Running Press Kids. She is the recipient of two Christian Retailing's Best Awards. But her greatest reward is being a wife to Dan and a mom to their amazing sons, Michael and Ethan. She lives with her family in Tennessee.

Monica de Rivas is an illustrator born in Malaga. She studied illustration at the School of Art and Design San Telmo, Malaga. Monica likes to go to the beach, dinners with friends and family, and the snow! She lives in Spain with her two green and wonderful turtles.