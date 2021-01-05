The Grumbles
The Grumbles

A Story about Gratitude

by

by

Illustrated by

Teach kids to turn grumbling into gratitude in a new picture book by bestselling Christian authors Tricia Goyer and Amy Parker.

The Grumbles were a happy family . . . some of the time. They tried hard to not complain but bills and laundry and sibling squabbles kept the Grumbles rumbling. But when Grandma Grateful came for a visit, they noticed something different. Will Grandma be able to show the Grumbles how to approach life with gratitude? Bestselling authors Tricia Goyer and Amy Parker have teamed up to provide children and their families a sweet, simple, and silly story about how to turn grumbles into gratefulness.

